New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre, and other states such as Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to provide food to migrant workers who are stranded during the lockdown period. Issuing a special order, the top court asked the Centre, Delhi, UP and Haryana governments to provide dry ration to migrant workers in NCR under Atmanirbhar Bharat Scheme or any other scheme utilising Public Distribution System from May. It also ordered that while providing dry ration authorities won't insist on an identity card.

The apex court also stated that the governments of Delhi, UP and Haryana should ensure that adequate transportation is provided to stranded migrant labourers in NCR who want to return to their home.

It also asked these state governments to open community kitchen at well-advertised places (in NCR) for stranded migrant labourers so that they and their family members who are stranded could get two meals a day.

The order from the Supreme Court comes at a time when these states have announced lockdown in their respective states to contain the spread of the virus.