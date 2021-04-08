SC Dismisses Appeals Of Maharashtra Govt, Anil Deshmukh Against CBI Enquiry On Parambir Singh’s Allegations
Supreme Court dismisses the pleas filed by Maharashtra govt and its former home minister Anil Deshmukh challenging Bombay High Court order directing a CBI probe into allegations of corruption levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.
