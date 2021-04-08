New Delhi: Supreme Court dismisses the pleas filed by Maharashtra govt and its former home minister Anil Deshmukh challenging Bombay High Court order directing a CBI probe into allegations of corruption levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. Also Read - Sachin Vaze Writes Letter To NIA, Says Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Sought Rs 2 Crore From Him

