New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government regarding several media reports last month alleging more than 50 children in a shelter home in Kanpur found COVID-19 infected. The top court directed the state government to file a status report in the matter.

The SC also made a note that none of the states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Tripura has filed a reply regarding COVID19 cases among children in shelter homes in these states. The state governments have been granted time till July 10 to file a response.

Meanwhile, the apex court appointed Advocate Gaurav Aggarwal as the amicus curiae in the case and scheduled the next hearing in the matter on July 13.

According to reports, nearly 57 minor girls had tested positive for the deadly coronavirus infection in a state-run shelter home in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Moreover, five of them were found to be pregnant, while one was HIV positive.

However, the state administration denied reports that suggested that the girls got pregnant after their admission in the shelter homes. “No males are allowed to enter the shelter. Such matters shouldn’t be twisted — the girls were already pregnant,” UP Women’s Commission member Poonam Kapoor told media.

The COVID-19 positive children were being treated at the Kanpur Medical College. At the same time, the shelter home was sealed off and the staff was quarantined.