New Delhi: Ruling in the plea of 15 rebel MLAs in Karnataka, the Supreme Court on Wednesday gave complete liberty to the Assembly Speaker and said he could arrive at a decision within a timeframe. (Also read: All You Need to Know About Floor Test, No-confidence Motion)

Reading out the verdict, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said, “The Speaker has been given liberty to decide on resignation by 15 MLAs within any time frame.”

However, in some relief to the rebels, the top court said that the MLAs cannot be forced to participate in tomorrow’s trust vote. In the event that all the 15 MLAs remain absent from the Assembly, the ruling Congress-JD(S) government will topple.

While passing an interim order, the Supreme Court of CJI Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose said, “Larger legal questions need to be decided and deserve an answer only at a later stage.”

Happy with the court verdict, Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh reportedly said, “I will not delay, will work as per my constitutional role.”

BJP’s Karnataka unit chief BS Yeddyurappa said, “This government won’t last as they do not have the numbers.”

During yesterday’s hearing, the Supreme Court had pulled up the Speaker and asked him why he couldn’t decide on the resignation and the disqualification within the next 24 hours. In response, the Speaker had replied that if allowed by the court he will decide on both the resignation and disqualification by Wednesday.