New Delhi: Supreme Court on Thursday granted seven-day interim protection to Anirban Das, a social activist from West Bengal, who alleged that he could be arrested in a criminal case in Alipurduar for his alleged Facebook post against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Police registered an FIR in the case against Das.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had granted bail to a BJP worker arrested for allegedly posting a morphed image of Banerjee on social media and asked her to apologise.

The Supreme Court also observed that freedom of speech ends when it infringes upon others’ rights.

A vacation bench comprising justices Indira Banerjee and Sanjiv Khanna said Priyanka Sharma, the BJP Yuva Morcha leader, will apologise in writing upon her release from jail for allegedly posting Banerjee’s morphed picture.

During the hearing, the bench observed that though freedom of speech is non-negotiable but “your freedom of speech ends when it infringes upon others’ rights”. “Someone’s feelings have been hurt. There has to be an apology,” the Supreme Court said.

The bench observed that since Sharma is a member of a political party, the insinuation of posting such a picture will be different from those shared by common people.

“She is a member of a political party. Elections are going on. At this stage, we are not on the aspect of criminal law. We are asking for an apology because it is election time,” the Supreme Court bench said.