Home

News

India

SC Holds Former RJD Lok Sabha MP Prabhunath Singh Guilty In Chhapra Double Murder Case In 1995

SC Holds Former RJD Lok Sabha MP Prabhunath Singh Guilty In Chhapra Double Murder Case In 1995

The Supreme Court on Friday held Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Member of Parliament (MP) Prabhunath Singh guilty in a double murder case of 1995, reversing his acquittal.

The Supreme Court of India (File Photo)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday held Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Member of Parliament (MP) Prabhunath Singh guilty in a double murder case of 1995, reversing his acquittal. The apex court will decide the quantum of punishment on September 1. A bench led by Justice SK Kaul said there was sufficient evidence to show Prabhunath Singh’s role in the murder of two men near a polling booth in Chhapra in March 1995.

Trending Now

Rajendra Rai and Daroga Rai were shot dead because they did not vote as per Singh’s order.

The Patna high court transferred the case from Chhapra after the relative of those killed alleged that witnesses were being threatened and influenced. A Patna court in December 2008 acquitted Prabhunath Singh citing lack of evidence. The lower court order was upheld by the high court in 2012.

Supreme Court took up the case after Rajendra Rai’s brother challenged the acquittal in the top Court.

Earlier, the Hazaribagh court sentenced Singh in the murder case of former MLA Ashok Singh, who was killed in July 1995. Ashoak Singh represented Masrakh Assembly constituency of Saran. Prabhunath Singh had lost last Lok Sabha election from Maharajganj to BJP’s Janardhan Singh Sigriwal. Singh was a close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad.

Ashok Singh, then a Janta Dal MLA, had escaped an attack on him in 1991 but was killed in 1995.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES