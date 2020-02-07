New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Centre on a batch of petitions challenging the Constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and implementation of Assam Accord, 1985.

A Bench headed by the Chief Justice tagged the plea along with other pending petitions.

Meanwhile, the top court today deferred the hearing on pleas seeking directions to the concerned authorities to initiate action to reopen the Shaheen Bagh-Kalindi Kunj stretch, which has been shut for over 50 days now due to protests over the Citizenship Act.

Giving its reason for the same, the court said that “it did not want to influence the forthcoming Delhi Assembly election 2020″, scheduled to be held tomorrow.

The CAA, which has triggered widespread protests across the country, seeks to provide Indian nationality to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists who fled religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh till December 31, 2014.

Earlier in the day, anti-CAA protesters, in the wake of three firing incidents, demanded increased security at both the sites– Shaheen Bagh, Jamia on February 8, when Delhi will go to polls for assembly elections.

Off lately, three firing incidents took place — 2 near the prestigious Jamia University and another at the Shaheen Bagh area. The protesters feel that more such incidents might happen on the day of polling.