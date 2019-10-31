New Delhi: Too-much criticism on social media can upset Supreme Court judges, Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, second seniormost judge of the Supreme Court who will be the next Chief Justice of India (CJI), said on Wednesday.

He accepted that not all judges are thick-skinned, and that criticism on social media do have the capacity of upsetting SC judges.

“In fact, most of the judges, who are not thick-skinned, get perturbed,” News18 quoted Justice SA Bobde as saying.

Further, he said that there there was nothing wrong with raising questions on judgements, but criticising judges for the same amounted to defamation.

Asked if he felt bothered by criticism, Justice Bobde said, “To the extent that it might affect the performance of courts and I see judges who feel harassed. To that extent, it bothers me,” the leading channel quoted him as saying.

Justice Bobde will take charge as the 47th CJI on November 18, a day after incumbent Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi retires. He will be the CJI for around 18 months and retire on April 23, 2021.

Bobde, born in Nagpur on April 24, 1956, is a former Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. He received his Bachelor of Arts and law degree from Nagpur University and in 1978, enrolled into the Roll of the Bar Council of Maharashtra. He practised at the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court for several years and was designated as a senior advocate in 1998.

Two years later, in March 2000, he was elevated to the Bombay High Court bench as an additional judge. Bobde was sworn in as Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice in October 2012.

He is also part of the five-judge constitution bench which just concluded hearing the Babri Masjid land dispute, the verdict for which is awaited and which is also one of the most crucial cases of the county.

Justice Bobde’s term will end on 23 April, 2021.

(With agency inputs)