New Delhi: Ailing CPI(M) leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, who is among the detained politicians in Srinagar, was on Monday shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi after an order passed by the Supreme Court.

Tarigami arrived in the national capital earlier this morning accompanied by a doctor, relative and a police officer and was immediately taken to AIIMS for better treatment, officials said.

The order came after an affidavit filed by Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury stating that his health has been deteriorating. The Supreme Court had on Thursday said that Tarigami should be shifted to AIIMS “at the earliest”.

Yechury had earlier visited Tarigami in Jammu and Kashmir after information on his ailing health condition. In his affidavit, the CPI(M) leader also mentioned a number of issues apart from his party colleague’s health that have arisen in Jammu and Kashmir post the abrogation of Article 370.

Tarigami has been under house arrest in Srinagar since August 5 when the Narendra Modi-led central government scrapped Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, taking away the special status of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir.