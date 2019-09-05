New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Sana Iltija to meet her while she remains under house arrest.

The apex court’s order was a result of a petition filed by Iltija where she said she was worried about her mother’s health since she had not met her in a month.

Mufti was arrested along with National Congress leader Omar Abdullah and hundreds of other politicians and activists on August 4, a day before the revocation of Article 370.

The step was taken as a measure to prevent any protests over the government’s decision to end special status to the former state of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and bifurcate it into two union territories.