New Delhi: Choosing not to interfere in the Tamil Nadu local body elections, the Supreme Court on Friday said that the orders which are already passed will hold good, stated a report.

This comes after the counsel for Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Abhishek Manu Singhvi filed a petition seeking clarification of an apex court order dated December 11. Notably, Chief Justice SA Bobde refused to interfere in the polls as the apex court had already issued orders in this regard. Counsel for the Tamil Nadu government Mukul Rohatgi also expressed objection to Abhishek Manu Singhvi’s plea.

Already, the SC has directed that elections to rural local bodies in 27 districts, except in nine districts where delimitation is yet to be over, can be held as per the 2011 census. Besides, the SC ordered that the delimitation exercise should be completed in three months.

Earlier this month, DMK’s C R Jayasukin had filed a plea requesting the apex court to strike down a rural civic election notification issued by the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (SEC) on December 2 without exercising the delimitation of wards in the nine newly formed districts in the state. Besides, the election notification which has the dates of rural local body elections does not have the election dates of town panchayats, municipalities and corporations in Tamil Nadu, stated a report. On the same day, the Tamil Nadu SEC had announced that a two-phased election will be held in the state on December 27 and 30 this year. The rural local body elections in Tamil Nadu’s 27 districts, except in nine districts where delimitation is not yet over, will be conducted as per the 2011 census, ruled the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, with only three days left for filing the nominations for the local body polls in Tamil Nadu, the allies of DMK and AIADMK will decide the seat-sharing formula by Sunday, stated a report.