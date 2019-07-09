New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to grant relief to Saravana Bhavan founder, P Rajagopal, who had sought more time to surrender in a 2004 murder case, ANI reported.

Rajagopal was seeking a direction on the grounds of ill health. However, he failed to mention any medical concerns during hearings. As a result, the top court dismissed his request.

Rajagopal was supposed to surrender on July 7 after his life conviction was upheld by the apex court in March.

The Saravana Bhavan founder was found guilty and sentenced to ten years in 2004 over the killing of a reported love rival. According to media reports, Rajagopal was obsessed with the daughter of an employee and wanted to marry her.

Upset over being turned down, Rajagopal reportedly ordered the killing of her husband.

According to reports, Rajagopal wanted to marry Jeevajothi, daughter of an assistant manager at one of his hotels in Chennai. (Rajagopal that time had two wives) She had rejected the proposal and married another employee of the Saravana Bhavan in 1999- Santhakumar, a former Math teacher.

Reportedly, Rajagopal threatened the couple to call off their marriage several times, to which they paid no heed. But soon they filed a complaint with the police on October 1, 2001, and days after Santhakumar went missing.

He has also been charged with trying to bribe Jeevanjothi with rupees six lakh in order to retract her case.

Hailed as the ‘Dosa King’, P Rajagopal founded the Saravana Bhavan chain of eateries in 1981.

There are Saravana Bhavan outlets across the globe.