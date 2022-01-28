New Delhi: The Supreme Court has refused to dilute conditions for reservations in the promotion of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in government jobs. The apex court said that the state governments is ought to collect quantifiable data before granting reservation in promotion to SC/ST employees and added that it cannot lay down any new yardstick after the decision of the Constitution Bench.

“We have held we cannot lay down any yardstick to determine inadequacy of representation. State is obligated to collect quantifiable data regarding SC/ST representation. We have left it to state to assess yardstick to determine inadequacy of representation of SC/ST,” A Bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, Sanjiv Khanna and BR Gavai observed.

The Court also clarified that ‘cadre’ should be considered as unit for collection for quantifiable data. Collection of quantifiable data is mandatory apart from assessment of inadequacy of representation after a periodic review is done, the Court added.

The bench made the following pronouncements: