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Supreme Court refuses to pass interim order to suspend CEC Gyanesh Kumar, issues notice to EC sir row

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Central government and Election Commission on a plea seeking the suspension of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Edited By: Joy Pillai
Published: October 5, 2026, 2:15 PM IST
Supreme Court refuses to pass interim order to suspend CEC Gyanesh Kumar, issues notice to EC sir row
SC refuses to pass interim order to suspend CEC Gyanesh Kumar, issues notice to EC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to pass an interim order seeking the suspension of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in connection with allegations that major decisions pertaining to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls were made unilaterally. The top court has issued notices to the Central government, Election Commission, and CEC Kumar, stating that the poll body is “expected to take unanimous decisions”. The notice was also sent to Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, Deputy Election Commissioner Maneesh Garg, and DG (IT) Seema Khanna.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.

Read more: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking suspension of CEC Gyanesh Kumar today

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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