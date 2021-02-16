New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday registered a suo motu contempt case against journalist Rajdeep Sardesai for his tweets against the judiciary. The SC registered the case following a petition filed by one Aastha Khurana through advocate Om Prakash Parihar under Article 129 of the Constitution to the Chief Justice of India for initiating contempt proceedings against Sardesai. Also Read - WhatsApp Privacy Policy: 'You May Be 2-3 Trillion Dollar Company But People Value Their Privacy More Than Your Money', SC to WhatsApp, Facebook

The development comes after Attorney General K K Venugopal on September 17, 2020, had declined his consent to initiate contempt action against Sardesai for the same set of tweets.

"That the present contempt petition under Article 129 of the Constitution of India is being filed by the petitioner against the alleged contemnor/respondent for wilful disobedient comments passed on each and every decision/judgement passed by this court which leads to cause disrespect to the superior court of India in the minds of citizens of India," the plea has said.

The petition was filed on September 21, 2020 and it was registered as suo motu case on February 13. A However, Article 129 of the Constitution states that the Supreme Court shall be a court of record and shall have all the powers of such a court including the power to punish for contempt of itself.

Notably, a criminal contempt of the Supreme Court is punishable with a fine of up to Rs 2,000 and imprisonment of up to six months.

The plea has said that the top court in the past has passed various landmark judgements and on each judgement, the alleged contemnor has passed various disrespectful comments and questioned the fairness and credibility of the court.

The petitioner cited tweet by Sardesai, published in August 2020, where he had criticised the one-rupee penalty imposed on advocate Prashant Bhushan in the contempt of court; and another tweet citing that the top court cannot debar any lawyer from practice.

The plea said later this tweet was deleted by him, but it has got huge media publicity and has again questioned the fairness of the top court, which is again a big threat to the Judiciary.

Furthermore, the plea contended that it is evident that Sardesai has disrespected the decision of the top court with impunity. “The Respondent (Sardesai) has wilfully disobeyed the decision of this Hon’ble Court and their conduct is contumacious. Therefore, a serious view of the conduct of the Respondent is required to be taken for ensuring proper administration of justice”, said the plea.

