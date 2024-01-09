Home

SC Rejects Plea On Capping Number Of Visits To Inmates Under Delhi Prison Rules; Key Updates

Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea filed against the 2018 Delhi Prison Rules fixing a cap on the number of visits to an inmate by family members, relatives, friends and legal advisers.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has turned down a petition contesting the 2018 Delhi Prison Regulations, which establish a cap on the frequency of visits by relatives, friends, and legal advisers to prisoners. Justices Bela M. Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal stated the contention raised was a matter of policy, and they refused to meddle with the order issued by the Delhi High Court in February 2020. These regulations were introduced to ensure orderliness and safety within the penitentiary system. While some may claim these rules infringe upon the rights of the incarcerated, others deem them essential for the unhindered operation of the prison facilities, as per a report by news agency ANI.

High Court Order On Delhi Prison Rules

In its order, the High Court said that capping the total number of visits to two times a week cannot be said to be completely arbitrary.

“In matters of policy, the Courts do not substitute its own conclusion with the one arrived at by the Government merely because another view is possible. Therefore, this Court is not inclined to pass any order issuing writ of mandamus,” had said a bench of then Chief Justice S.C. Sharma and Subramonium Prasad.

However, the High Court had asked the PIL petitioners, Jai A. Dehadrai and Sidharth Arora, to give a representation to the government of the NCT of Delhi, providing their suggestions.

The PIL had prayed for an amendment to the prison rules to include interviews with legal advisers being open from Monday to Friday for an appropriate allotted time with no cap on interviews per week.

Limiting Number Of Visits And Article 21 Rights

The petitioners had contended that limiting the number of visits twice a week is violative of Article 21 of the Constitution of India inasmuch as it limits the right of an undertrial to have adequate resources for legal representation.

Before the high court, the state had argued that, looking at the number of inmates in the Delhi prisons, it was decided to put a cap on the number of visits permitted by family members, relatives, friends and legal counsel.

(With inputs from agencies)

