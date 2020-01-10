New Delhi: Soon after the Supreme Court directed the administration of the Jammu and Kashmir to restore internet for all essential services like hospitals and educational places, the Congress party asserted that the Prime Minister has been reminded that nation bows before Constitution, and not him.

“Supreme Court delivers first big jolt of 2020 to illegal activities of Modi government by stating importance of internet as a fundamental right. Double shock for Modi-Shah that dissent cannot be oppressed by imposing section 144. Modiji reminded that nation bows before Constitution and not him,” Congress spokesperson and national media in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.

Another senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad echoed similiar remarks. Lauding the Supreme Court order on Jammu and Kashmir, Azad said that the government had tried to mislead the people and this time the apex court did not come under any pressure. Azad also stated “that the government initially tried to prove that banning internet was for the benefit of the people of Jammu and Kashmir but in reality it was to finish them, their history, their geography and their culture”.

Earlier in the day, a 3-judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana, R Subhash Reddy and BR Gavai directed that restrictions imposed on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir by the administration of the newly formed Union Territory will have to be reviewed in seven days.

The Supreme Court in its verdict observed that the use of internet enjoys constitutional protection as tool, which is under the ambit of freedom of speech and expression and also enables people to carry on with their respective profession. “It is no doubt that freedom of speech is an essential tool in a democratic set up. Freedom of Internet access is a fundamental right under Article 19(1)(a) of free speech”, said the top court.