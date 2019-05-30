New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Maharashtra government’s order on 10% reservation to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category students in PG medical admissions this year.

Stating that the 10% EWS quota will not apply to PG medical courses in Maharashtra for 2019-20 academic year, the apex court said that the admission process for PG medical courses in Maharashtra had started before the quota came into force.

It said, “At this stage, the State can act under the enabling provisions and introduce reservation but unless additional seats are created by Medical Council of India (MCI), the existing seats cannot be subjected to the EWS reservation amendment.”

The decision comes on a petition moved in the apex court seeking directions to the state not to implement 10 per cent reservation for EWS in the medical and dental postgraduate courses for the current academic year.

A vacation bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Aniruddha Bose had asked the state government to inform it on the status of the admissions.

The Centre had introduced a constitutional amendment bill which gave 10 per cent reservation for EWS candidates across all classes in jobs and admission. The bill was cleared by both Houses of Parliament and was signed into law by the President.

While the court had refused to stay the Centre’s decision but agreed to look at the validity of the law. The quota covers over existing 50 per cent reservation to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes.

The Maharashtra government had informed the bench that the government had implemented the 10 per cent reservation and as a result, seats allocated under the quota for the current academic year had been accordingly awarded to the candidates.