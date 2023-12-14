SC Suspends Conviction Of Former BSP MP Afzal Ansari In 2007 Gangsters Act Case, But On THESE Conditions

The apex court said that Ansari can neither vote in the Lok Sabha nor draw perks but can attend the House proceedings.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday suspended the conviction of former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Afzal Ansari in 2007 Gangsters Act case, but on certain conditions. A bench of Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta and Ujjal Bhuyan in a majority verdict said that Ansari, a former MP from the Ghazipur constituency of Uttar Pradesh said that Ansari can neither vote in the Lok Sabha nor draw perks but can attend the House proceedings. It also directed the Allahabad High Court to dispose of his criminal appeal against conviction and sentence by June 30, 2024, news agency PTI reported.

Now, with the top court staying the conviction, Ansari would be able to use MP funds.

The Allahabad High Court on July 24 refused to suspend the conviction but granted bail to Ansari in the case.

The former MP appealed against the judgment of a special MP/MLA court that had sentenced him to four years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

The special court in Ghazipur had on April 29 convicted Ansari and his brother Mukhtar Ansari, an ex-MLA, in the 2007 Gangsters Act case. While sentencing Afzal Ansari to four years in jail, it awarded 10 years of imprisonment to Mukhtar Ansari.

The brothers were booked under the UP Gangsters Act in connection with the murder of the then BJP MLA from Ghazipur Krishnanad Rai on November 29, 2005, and the kidnapping and murder of Varanasi-based trader Nand Kishore Rungta in 1997.

Afzal Ansari was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha on May 1 after being convicted and sentenced in the kidnapping-murder case.

