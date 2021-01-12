New Delhi: In an effort to bring an end to the month-long impasse over the farmers issue, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered a stay of the implementation of the contentious three new farm laws and constituted a four-member panel of agri experts to resolve the deadlock between their leaders and the Centre. However, in response to the apex court’s order, farmer unions made it clear that they will not call off their protests until the three laws enacted in September are repealed. Also Read - Supreme Court Forms Panel To End Farm Law Protests: All You Need To Know About The Members

No end to protest Also Read - Khailstanis Have Infiltrated Farmers Protest, Centre Tells Supreme Court

Addressing a press conference in the evening, the farmer leaders claimed the members of the court-appointed committee tasked to listen to their grievances are “pro-government”, and asserted they will not appear before it. Also Read - ‘Bill Wapsi Nahi Toh Ghar Wapsi Nahi’: Farmers Welcome SC Order, But Want to Continue Protest

However, Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary sought to allay their apprehensions, saying the panel was impartial and it will take the opinion of all farmers and experts across the country.

Who are panel members?

Notably, the SC-appointed committee members include Bhupinder Singh Mann, National President of Bhartiya Kisan Union, All India Kisan Coordination Committee; Dr Parmod Kumar Joshi, Director for South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute; Ashok Gulati, agricultural economist and former chairman of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices and Anil Ghanwat, President of Shetkari Sanghatana.

While hearing the matter, a three-judge bench of the top court headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said that as a consequence of the stay till further orders, the MSP system in existence before the enactment of the farm laws shall be maintained.

The court also asked the Centre to file an affidavit on its claim that some banned organisations including Khalistanis’ have infiltrated the ongoing farmers protest.

Venugopal’s sensational claim

Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, claimed that Khalistanis’ have infiltrated the protest and he will file an affidavit along with the necessary inputs of the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the party welcomes the Supreme Court’s concern over the farm laws, but the party has issues with the composition of the committee formed by it.

He told reporters that the members of the committee have already expressed their views in the past favouring the new laws and so the question arises in our minds how justice will be done to farmers by their hands.

Peaceful agitation till now

Laudably, the farmers have so far carried on the agitation peacefully and without any untoward incident, the bench said.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Haryana and Punjab, are protesting at Delhi borders since November 28 last, demanding a repeal of the three laws and a legal guarantee to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system for their crops.

(With inputs from PTI)