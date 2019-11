New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Wednesday, i.e., November 12 announce its verdict on whether or not the office of Chief Justice of India would come under the purview of the transparency law, Right to Information (RTI) Act, stated news agency ANI on Tuesday.

The judgement will be pronounced by a five-member apex court bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice NV Ramana, Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Sanjiv Khanna.