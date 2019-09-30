New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a petition filed by Rajya Sabha MP and MDMK chief Vaiko, challenging the detention of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah.

The development comes on a day the apex court shifted all the remaining petitions challenging security clampdown in the Valley, from the CJI-headed bench to a five-judge Constitution bench, which, starting Tuesday, will hear a clutch of petitions regarding Centre’s August 5 abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

On Monday, however, the top court dismissed Vaiko’s petition, observing that the former J&K CM was under detention as per the Public Safety Act (PSA) and this can be challenged before an ‘appropriate forum’ and further asked him to file a fresh petition.

Earlier, on September 16, it had asked for a response from the Centre, on Vaiko’s plea, that the National Conference leader be allowed to attend an event in Chennai. However, the same day, minutes before the hearing, the 81-year-old was detained under the PSA.

In his petition, Vaiko argued that Abdullah’s Constitutional rights were being violated due to ‘illegal detention without any authority of law.’

Farooq Abdullah has been under house arrest since August 5, when the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked. He is among three former Chief Ministers to have been detained, the other two being his son Omar Abdullah and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti.