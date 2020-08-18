New Delhi: Reacting to Supreme Court’s ruling on PM CARES Fund, the Congress on Tuesday said it is a ‘body blow to transparency and accountability’ of the Central government to the people. Also Read - UGC Final Year Exams: SC Reserves Order, Directs Counsels to File Submissions Within 3 Days

Expressing his concern over the matter, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Apex Court has let go an opportunity to bring in transparency in the fund which has "its own opaque and murky rules" and, thereby, deviated from the belief that "sunlight is the best disinfectant".

The statement from the Congress came after Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to direct the Centre to transfer the contributions made to the PM CARES Fund for battling the COVID-19 pandemic to the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

The ruling announced by a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said that voluntary contribution can always be made to the NDRF as there is no statutory bar under the Disaster Management Act.

“SC scrupulously believed that ‘sunlight is the best disinfectant’. Today, the Court, in a departure from that tradition, passed up an opportunity to demand answers on the #PMCaresFund that seeks public money but plays by its own opaque & murky rules,” Surjewala said in another tweet.

On the other hand, BJP President JP Nadda termed the Supreme Court ruling on the PM CARES Fund a “resounding blow to the nefarious designs” of Rahul Gandhi and his “band of rent a cause” activists.

“The verdict by the Supreme Court on PM CARES is a resounding blow to the nefarious designs of Rahul Gandhi & his band of rent a cause’ activists. It shows that the truth shines despite the ill intent and malicious efforts of the Congress party and its associates,” Nadda said in a series of tweets.

Nadda further alleged that the Gandhi family treated PMNRF (Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund) as its “personal fiefdom for decades brazenly transferred citizens’ hard-earned money from PMNRF to its family trusts”.

The NGO Centre for Public Interest Litigation, in its plea before the Supreme Court, had sought a direction that all the money collected under the PM CARES Fund for the COVID-19 pandemic should be transferred to the NDRF.

In March, the Centre set up the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund with the primary objective to deal with any kind of emergency situation like the one currently posed by the COVID-19 outbreak and provide relief to those affected.