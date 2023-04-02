Home

SCAM ALERT: Gurugram Woman Duped Of Rs 2 Lakh By Man She Met On Matrimonial Site; Here’s How

Gurugram: A woman in Gurugram was duped of Rs 2 lakh on the pretext of custom clearance by a man she met on a matrimonial site. The police said the man claimed to be working abroad as a project manager working with a Turkish company. This is the third such incident reported in Delhi-NCR over the last three days.

According to the complainant, she started talking to the accused, sked the woman for her address saying that he wanted to send her some gifts. After she shared her address details with the accused, the complainant then received a call from one Sunita who posed as a customs officer from Mumbai Airport.

The fraudster told the complainant that some parcels have been received from Turkey in her name and asked her to pay Rs 38,500 for custom clearance. She also said that if I did not pay the clearance then she will be arrested by the police and I paid the amount twice, the woman said in her complaint.

On March 20, the victim received another call from the same woman demanding Rs 1,35,000 for custom certificate clearance, she alleged. “Due to pressure I again paid the amount and later they demanded Rs 2.5 lakh more and then I found myself duped and moved to police,” she said in her complaint.

An FIR has been registered under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code at cybercrime, south police station on Friday, police said, adding a probe is underway.

Similar incident

Another Gurugram woman was duped of over Rs 28 lakh on the pretext of earning money by rating movies on a fake website.

The woman, identified as Meha Sethi, lodged a complaint that she joined a closed group of Telegram, after getting a link in December last year, according to The Indian Express.

She was told that she would be working as a movie critic for a “reputed” American brand called ‘Alamo Drafthouse Cinema’.

The fraudsters created a fake website, and made her fake login details to work on.

From December 2022, to February 2023, she kept on working with them and started sending small amounts of her money, in lieu of getting larger profits on it.

She paid her money as per “tasks,” and was further pushed to send more money for “income-tax deductions.”

According to her, the fraudsters made her pay these amounts to get more money back with good incentives.

In total, she lost Rs 28.44 lakh over the period of two months, the police said.

