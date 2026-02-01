Home

Scanned copy of the Union Budget 2026–27 leaked on Telegram? Modi government issues statement, says…

The Union Budget 2026-27 is scheduled to be tabled in the Parliament on Sunday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present her ninth straight Budget today, on February 1, 2026. The presentation of the Budget for April 2026 to March 2027 fiscal (2026-27) will be on Sunday, a first in independent India’s history. Ahead of the Budget, social media platforms are abuzz with viral posts and screenshots claiming that a scanned copy of the budget document has been leaked on Telegram. This has created a lot of speculation and confusion from people sharing images and comments stating that important announcements, allocations, and policy decisions have been leaked prior to the Parliament’s actual presentation.

Has Union Budget 2026–27 leaked on Telegram?

Taking to X, PIB Fact Check has debunked this viral claim. Sharing a post on X, PIB wrote, “Some images are being shared on social media claiming that a scanned copy of the Union Budget 2026–27 has been leaked on Telegram. #PIBFactCheck❌ These images are #FAKE”

“One of the images being circulated is NOT from the Union Budget 2026–27. It is from the Union Budget 2025–26, and the front page has been digitally edited to change the year. The other image being circulated is completely digitally created and does not belong to any Union Budget document,” PIB Fact Check read.

What Modi govt said?

The PIB Fact check added, “Do not believe or forward unverified images or claims related to the Union Budget. Such misinformation can mislead the public and spread unnecessary panic.”

Some images are being shared on social media claiming that a scanned copy of the Union Budget 2026–27 has been leaked on Telegram.#PIBFactCheck ❌ These images are #FAKE ✅ One of the images being circulated is NOT from the Union Budget 2026–27. It is from the Union Budget… pic.twitter.com/mC4bLKRp3A — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 30, 2026

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check Unit has labeled the speculation about the Scanned copy of the Union Budget 2026–27 has been leaked on Telegram a as “fake information” and has confirmed that the other image being circulated is completely digitally created and does not belong to any Union Budget document.

PIB also attached a graphic of the viral message with a red “FAKE” stamp to prevent the spread of disinformation.

According to the Lok Sabha List of Business, the House will meet at 11 am.Sitharaman will present a statement of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the Government of India for the year 2026-27. The Budget session will span 30 sittings over 65 days, concluding on April 2. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments

