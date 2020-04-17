New Delhi: In view of rising cases of assault on doctors and healthcare professionals dealing with COVID-19 pandemic, Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to implement the ‘Health Services Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property) Bill’. Also Read - Coronavirus in Bihar: Four Attacks on Health Workers in 24 Hours, Two in Chief Minister's Hometown

In its letter to the Home Minister, the RDA highlighted seven cases of assault on doctors while on COVID-19 duty, including the most recent one in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad, as well as those involving harassment of female nurses by members of the Tablighi Jamaat.

“We, as healthcare professionals, are not as scared of infections as we are of being assaulted and abused by the very community we treat,” the RDA stated, adding that such incidents had become an unforeseen ‘occupational hazard.’

Notably, the ‘Health Services Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property) Bill’ was drafted by the Union Health Ministry last year after medical fraternity across the country went on a strike last June after protests by doctors in West Bengal against repeated attacks on them triggered a larger movement against instances of assault on doctors and medical workers across the country.

The Bill, which proposes a jail term of upto ten years for those assaulting on-duty doctors, was in December put on the backburner by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which said that there was no need for a separate law in this regard.