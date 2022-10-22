Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has extended the benefits of reservation in jobs and education under Scheduled Caste category to 15 new groups after redrawing the social caste list. Manoj Sinha, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, issued an order to redraw the social caste list under the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004.Also Read - PM Modi Gave Computers, Jobs To Those Who Had Stones In Their Hands: Amit Shah In Baramulla | Key Takeaways
Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: Associate Professor Commits Suicide In Department of Psychology At University Of Jammu
Among those included in the list are refugees from West Pakistan who had settled in Jammu, Gorkhas and members from the Jat community. Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: Section 144 Imposed In Samba For 2 Months; Details Inside
The decision follows a recent announcement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to grant Scheduled Tribe status to the Pahari-speaking people in Jammu and Kashmir. In today’s circular, the Jammu and Kashmir administration also substituted the term “Pahari-speaking people” with “Pahari ethnic people” to avoid legal problems.