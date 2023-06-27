Home

Scheduled Tribes Bill: What Is It And Who Will Benefit?

With the amendment, the Centre said it wants to ensure that the tribal and other marginalised communities are given due recognition, uplifted, developed and are not left backward, by integrating them with the mainstream of the society.

The bill seeks the inclusion of certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes respective of the states. (Photo: Representational Image/Freepik)

New Delhi: The marginalised and tribal communities in the country have been raising demands to include certain rights and recognition. With this in mind, the Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was introduced in Parliament.

What Is The Bill About

The bill seeks the inclusion of certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes respective of the states. The Narendra Modi-led government introduced four bills that seek to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes across several states.

The Bill amends:

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 (the SC Order)

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 (the ST Order)

The order specifies the castes, races, and tribes deemed to be Scheduled Castes (SCs) in various states and union territories (UTs). It also specifies the tribes and tribal communities which are deemed to be Scheduled Tribes (STs) in various states and UTs.

Scheduled Tribes have been defined in clause (25) of Article 366 of the Constitution as such tribes or tribal communities or parts of or groups within such tribes or tribal communities as are deemed under Article 342 to be Scheduled Tribes for the purposes of the Constitution.

The process to include tribes in the ST list begins with recommendation from the respective state governments, which are then sent to the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry, which reviews and sends them to the Registrar General of India for approval. This is followed by the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes’ approval before the list is sent to the cabinet for a final decision.

Jharkhand

The Bill amends the Schedule to the ST Order to include the Deshwari, Ganjhu, Dautalbandi (Dwalbandi), Patbandi, Raut, Maajhia, Khairi (Kheri), Tamaria (Tamadia), and Puran communities in the list of STs in Jharkhand. Further, it is being amended to omit the Bhogta community from the list of SCs in Jharkhand and instead include in the list of STs in the state.

Chhattisgarh

The Bill includes the Dhanuhar, Dhanuwar, Kisan, Saunra, Saonra, and Binjhia communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Chhattisgarh. The Bill includes Bhuinya, Bhuiyan, and Bhuyan communities as synonyms of the Bharia Bhumia community. It also includes three Devanagari versions of the name of the Pando community.

Tamil Nadu

The legislation includes Narikoravan and Kurivikkaran communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Tamil Nadu.

Tripura

The Bill amended the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of the Darlong community as a sub-tribe of the Kuki tribe in the list of STs in Tripura.

Karnataka

The bill seeks to include Betta-Kuruba and Kadu Kuruba communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes of Karnataka.

Scheduled Tribes Bill: What Government Said

Speaking about the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill 2022, Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said that the government was concerned about the uplift of the poorest of the poor and wants to provide governance coupled with social justice to them.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ensuring that the tribal and other marginalised communities are given due recognition, uplifted, developed and are not left backward, by integrating them with the mainstream of the society. The focus of the central government has been on matters pertaining to the provision of justice to the tribal communities living in remote areas,” Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda said.

“Continuous efforts are being made and its concrete results are visible to all. Hence, based on the spirit of the Constitution, justice is now being provided to such communities living in all regions of India,” Munda said.

