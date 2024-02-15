Home

Scheme for Naxal-Affected Villages: Chhattisgarh to Launch ‘Niyad Nellanar’; Here’s What You Need To Know

Chattisgarh's Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai, announced the launch of the 'Niyad Nellanar' scheme to provide basic amenities and welfare projects to Naxal-affected villages.

Chattisgarh government will soon launch the 'Niyad Nellanar' scheme

Raipur: Cheif Minister of Chattisgarh Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursaday stated that the state government is soon going to launch the ‘Niyad Nellanar’ scheme to ensure basic amenities and benefits of welfare projects reach Naxal affected villages. Adressing the Assembly he stated that people of these villages will recieve amenities similar to those offered by the Center’s PM-JANMAN program, which is designed to promote the socioeconomic welfare of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

What is ‘Niyad Nellanar’?

Niyad Nellanar, meaning “”aapka achcha gaon” or “your good village” is the local Dandami dialect (spoken in south Bastar).

“Under the new scheme, the effort will be to provide amenities and benefits in villages located within 5 kilometres of security camps in Bastar region through these camps only,” said CM Vishnu Deo Sai.

He further added,”In the last couple of months, 14 new security camps have been set up in Bastar. These camps will also help to facilitate the implementation of the new scheme. Around 25 basic amenities will be provided in such villages under Niyad Nellanar. Benefits of 32 individual focused schemes of the government will also be ensured.”

These security camps will also be development camps, he asserted.

What Facilities Will Be Provided Under This Scheme?

According to the Chief Minister, families in these villages will receive free gas cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme, four free rice, gram-salt, jaggery, and sugar, ration cards, irrigation pumps, free electricity, community halls, Anganwadi, and certificates of forest rights.

According to CM Vishnu Deo Sai, in addition to all-weather roads, a sub health center, elementary school, sports field, bank, ATM, mobile tower, helipad, etc., will be constructed.

For this scheme, an extra budget of Rs 20 crore has been set aside, and the state government will provide more money as needed, he continued. According to CM Sai, a dashboard is being created to assess and track the program’s advantages.

(With inputs from agencies)

