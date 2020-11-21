New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited Chennai and laid foundation stones for various infrastructure projects in Tamil Nadu and said that the schemes and funds provided to the state by the central government are not just schemes but “the right of Tamil Nadu”. Also Read - AIADMK-BJP Alliance to Continue For Assembly Polls, says Panneerselvam as Amit Shah Visits Tamil Nadu

Inaugurating Chennai's fifth drinking water reservoir, Shah said, "Sometimes I heard DMK leaders speaking of injustice done to Tamil Nadu. DMK and Congress were at the Centre for 10 years. We are ready for a debate on whether Tamil Nadu got more help in those 10 years or during the tenure of our government."

"With all humility, we state that the schemes and funds provided to Tamil Nadu by the Central government are not meant for help but it is the right of Tamil Nadu that were not being given to it but Modi ji ensured that now Tamil Nadu gets its rights," said the BJP leader, who is on a two-day visit to the state.

“When Modi ji visited Sri Lanka, he didn’t forget Jaffna. He visited Tamil colonies there and met with Tamil brothers & sisters. He laid the foundation stone for providing them houses. Over 50,000 Tamils will get houses & damaged temples will be rejuvenated in Sri Lanka,” Shah reminded the people of Tamil Nadu.

He further said that after PM Modi came to power, the competitiveness among states increased and it took Tamil Nadu to first place in good governance.

PM Modi’s leadership gave a new dimension to the fight against COVID-19, he added.

The new reservoir built at an outlay of Rs 380 crore was inaugurated by Shah at a function chaired by Chief Minister K. Palaniswami in Kalaivanar Arangam here. It is the first reservoir built to cater to Chennai’s water needs in the last about 70 years.

Shah also laid the foundation stones for Phase II of Chennai Metro Rail with an outlay of Rs 61,843 crore. The three corridors stretching 173 km is expected to start commercial operations in 2026.

The Home Minister also laid the foundation stone for the Rs 1,620 crore elevated expressway project in Coimbatore; expansion of Chennai Trade Centre (Rs 309 crore); Indian Oil Corporation’s petroleum terminal at Vallur (Rs 900 crore); Rs 1,400 crore lube plant; Rs 900 crore jetty at Kamarajar Port; and Rs 406 crore check dam and barrage with sluice gates across the Cauvery river in Karur district.

Shah arrived in Chennai in the afternoon and was received by Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and other ministers. State BJP leaders were also present at the Chennai airport to receive Shah, who waived at the BJP and AIADMK cadres who lined up outside the airport.