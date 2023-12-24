School Closed: Winter Vacation Announced In These States | Check Dates Here

States, including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, have announced winter vacations, considering the children’s health amid cold waves.

School Closed, Winter Vacation: Amid continued heavy snowfalls in the mountain regions, cold and chilly weather have also intensified in the plains. A decrease in mercury has been observed in several states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana. Due to this, winter vacation dates have been announced in schools in several states, considering the health of the children. Recently, the Jharkhand and Punjab governments issued notices for winter vacations in schools due to the cold wave. In addition, winter vacation dates have been released in Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi as well.

Winter Vacation in Jharkhand

Keeping in mind the health of students, the Jharkhand Government has decided to keep schools closed till 31 December. These schools will remain closed from 26th December to 31st December. However, keeping the board exams in mind, schools may continue classes 10th and 12th as per the need. Jharkhand Board’s class 10th and 12th examinations will start from 6th February and end on 26th February 2023.

Winter Vacation in Delhi

Delhi Government has announced winter vacation in all private and government schools. The schools will remain closed from 01 to 06 January 2024. This time only 6 days of winter vacation has been declared in schools as earlier, holidays were declared in November due to air pollution in the national capital.

Winter Vacation In Bihar School

The Bihar Education Department may also soon announce the dates of winter vacations in schools. Students and parents are advised to stay in touch with the school. Apart from this, winter vacation is going to start soon in other states.

Winter Vacation In Punjab

The Punjab Education Department on Friday announced winter holidays in all government and private, including aided and recognised schools. As per the notification, all schools will remain closed from 24 December 2023 to 31 December 2023.

When Will Schools Open In Uttar Pradesh

Last year, the winter vacation in Uttar Pradesh schools was declared from 31 December to 14 January, but this year the winter vacation has not been announced yet by the state government. However, It is expected that this time winter vacation can be declared for 15 days starting from January 1. Students and parents are advised to stay in touch with the school.

Winter Vacation In Rajasthan

The Rajasthan Board has announced winter holidays in all schools starting from 25 December. Schools in the state will remain closed till January 5.

Winter Vacation in Jammu

As per the notification by the Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ), schools will be closed for classes up to class 8 from December 11 to February 29. Whereas the holidays for classes 9th to 12th are from 18th December to 29th February.

