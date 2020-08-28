New Delhi: Reopening of schools and the resumption of metro and local train services are the two most important decisions the home ministry will announce in its soon-to-be-released guidelines for Unlock 4, which will begin from September 1. Reports said while metro and local trains may get a nod for limited services, schools will not be reopening in September. However, several state governments have announced their decisions regarding the opening of the schools. Majority of the parents are not in favour of sending their children to schools at a time when India is witnessing the highest daily number of cases in the world. Teachers and staff, however, have been asked to join the duty from September. Also Read - Unlock 4: States Will Have to Ease Movement Restrictions For JEE, NEET

Telangana: Around 30,000 government schools reopened on August 27 with over one lakh teachers joining their duties. From September 1, online classes will begin from the schools.

Odisha: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced that all educational institutions in the state till end of Durga Puja vacation. The five-day Durga Puja festival is slated to be held between October 22 to 26.

Karnataka: Colleges in Karnataka will start regular classes from October 1.

Tripura: While the state government is awaiting Centr’s guidelines on reopening schools, it has set up neighbourhood classes in open areas where students without internet facilities can come. A total of 1.25 lakh students attended the classes on the first day on August 21.

West Bengal: Schools will not reopen before September 20, the state government has announced.

Sikkim: Teachers have been asked to report to duty from September 1.

Andhra Pradesh: Earlier, it was decided schools will reopen from September 5. Now, the government said the final decision will be announced on September 1.

Assam: The Assam government is still keen to reopen schools from September 1. All teachers are undergoing COVId-19 test in the last week of August.

With JEE (Main), NEET, JEE (Advanced), final year college, university examinations scheduled in September, many schools are ready to resume function as exam centres, though normal classes will start only after the MHA gives a go-ahead.