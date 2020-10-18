New Delhi: Educational institutions in Uttarakhand and Assam will reopen from November with strict compliance of COVID protocols. In Assam, normal classes will reopen for students from class six to the postgraduate level, said Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, adding that schools will remain closed for students up to class five. Also Read - Durga Puja 2020: Committee in Kolkata Installs Giant TV Screens to Help People Watch Decoration and Idol

The government has also allowed private schools and coaching centres to reopen from November 2. However, it will have no objection if the private schools want to continue with online classes

"Each of them (educational institutions) will have to remain in contact with the health department and periodic testing will be conducted in these institutes", said Sarma.

Similarly in Uttarakhand, school managements have said that they are prepared to resume classes while ensuring strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol including limiting attendance in the classes to 50 per cent per day for the sake of social distancing.

Uttarakhand government spokesperson and cabinet minister Madan Kaushik said all precautions including safe transportation in sanitised buses with only 50 per cent occupancy, regular sanitisation of the premises, limiting the attendance in the classes to 50 per cent of their total capacity and hand sanitisation every now and then will be taken by the school authorities to protect the students.

Asked if someone gets infected despite the precautions, Kaushik said, “No one will be held responsible for that”.

The ‘Unlock 5’ guidelines of the ministry of home affairs have allowed the schools to reopen across the country after October 15 in a graded manner. The decision will, however, be taken by the state governments and the administration of the Union territories.

(With agency inputs)