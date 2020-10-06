New Delhi: In the wake of COVID-19, all schools in the national capital will remain shut till October 31, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had announced. “The decision to close the schools in Delhi will continue. I have instructed to shut all schools till October 31. The order for the same will be released soon,” Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio, said. Also Read - No Festive Events in Containment Zones, Spatial Boundaries, Crowd Regualtion Must: Home Ministry Issues SOP Ahead of Dussehra, Diwali

“Lack of confidence among parents” is cited as one of the reasons behind the Arvind Kejriwal-led government’s decision. Also Read - Influenza Vaccine May Provide Roadmap to Prevent COVID-19

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also said, “As a parent, I understand the seriousness of the situation. At this time, it would not be appropriate to take any risk regarding the health of children.” Also Read - I-League Likely to be Postponed to December End in Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic

On the other hand, speaking to a leading daily, one of the government officials said that as the cases are rising, parents are apprehensive of sending their wards.

“There have been discussions with school principals who are in close touch with parents. The overwhelming response has been that there is a lack of confidence that their children will be safe among a large number of students”, the Indian Express quoted the official as saying.

Several surveys which have been carried out in recent times also revealed that parents do not want to send their children to schools yet. According to a survey, 71 per cent of parents are not ready to send their children to schools while 9 per cent were indecisive.

The Delhi government had earlier extended the school closure till October 5, though the Centre had permitted calling students (outside containment zones) of classes 9 to 12 to schools on a voluntary basis from September 21 to take guidance from their teachers.

In Unlock 5, the Centre had given permission to states to open the schools provided all guidelines and precautions related to Covid-19 are strictly followed. The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry has also issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) which will have to be followed by state governments in case they decide to reopen schools.