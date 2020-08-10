School Reopening News: Ever since the Narendra Modi-led government has introduced a phased plan to unlock India, people, especially students, across the country are wondering when will schools and colleges reopen in India. Notably, all educational institutions have been shut since mid-March, some of them from March 25 after PM Modi announced nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Mumbai Man's Wallet Lost in Local Train Found by Cops After 14 Years, Includes Demonetised Rs 500 Note

But now, following the dip in the number of active coronavirus cases in some states, the government has reportedly formulated a plan to resume normal classes in a phase-wise manner starting from September 1 till November 14. Earlier, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had asserted that the educational will re-open, only after assessing the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Hits Back at Sanjay Raut: Warns of Legal Action, Demands Public Apology

It has been reported that states like Assam, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Goa are mulling to re-open schools in September. “We have drawn up a preliminary plan for reopening schools but it is still open for further discussions with parents and other stakeholders, and will be implemented only in accordance with the directives of the Union government,” Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had stated. Also Read - Quarantine in College For Two Weeks, Appear For Exams: Pune College to Students

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government has also directed the officials to get ready for reopening of school from September 5. Similarly, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also planning to resume schools and colleges from Teachers’ Day (September 5). As per the Indian Express, Banerjee had reportedly asserted that if the situation improves after August 31, they will surely reopen schools and colleges in September.

However, several parents’ association have deplored the move calling it ‘laughable’. The Delhi Parents’ Association have also written a letter to the HRD minister, suggesting conducting the board exams online next year. “The order to shut all schools had been made on March 16 when the number of infected cases were in the hundreds. Now, it has crossed 10 lakh cases. To deliberate upon reopening schools in this situation is in itself laughable”, the parents’ association reportedly said in the letter.