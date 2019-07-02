Mumbai: The city has come to a standstill as heavy rains have caused waterlogging at various places in the state.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) spokesperson said in its statement that all government as well as private schools to remain closed today.

Municipal Commissioner of Greater Mumbai has declared today as public holiday to the all Government and private offices in Greater Mumbai.

Flights have also been affected due to incessant rains. “Due to rain in Mumbai, around 54 flights diverted to a nearby airport,” Mumbai Airport official

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday said that only emergency services will remain functional in Mumbai due to the incessant rains that have affected the road traffic and railways in the city.

“Would like to announce and confirm that 2nd July 2019 has been declared as holiday, for all schools (public & private) in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kokan areas,” said Maharashtra School Education Minister Ashish Shelar.

The heavy rainfall has submerged the roads and rail tracks. Based on further inputs from other agencies, we have taken the decision to keep emergency services operational. We have appealed to the people not to venture out in this situation, Brijesh Singh, the official spokesperson of the state government, said.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted, “Intermittent rain in city and suburbs, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places” for the next 24 hours.

In Palghar, the Nalasopara Railway Station was flooded due to water-logging. “Very intense spells of rain likely to continue in the district of Palghar during the next 4 hours,” stated IMD.

Mumbai Police also requested people to check weather updates before venturing out.

“Heavy to very heavy rains expected in Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Area in the next 3 days as per intimation received from IMD. We request Mumbaikars to check weather updates and plan the day accordingly. Take care and stay safe,” Mumbai Police tweeted from their official Twitter account.

The Central railway has also suspended the movement of suburban trains, citing safety hazard.

Central Railways spokesperson said in its statement, “It is nature’s fury. Moving trains in Kurla-Thane section in such rains is a safety hazard at this point of time. Suburban train movement has been suspended till further advice. Inconvenience is deeply regretted.”

The Railways said the state government and various other agencies have been requested to run extra buses between Mumbai and Pune for intercity travellers.

