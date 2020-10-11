New Delhi: The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government has decided not to reopen primary and middle schools in the state for now. Also Read - Beach Lovers, Here’s Why You Should Choose Gokarna Over Goa as Your Next Travel Destination

“We are not going to take the risk of reopening primary (Classes 1 to 5) and middle (Classes 6 to 8) schools after October 15 for now,” state Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar asserted. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA's Daughter Alleges Dowry Harassment, Complaint Filed

He stated that reopening schools for primary and middle classes are too risky and if something happens to a child, the state government will be at the receiving end. Also Read - Unlock 5: Flexible Attendance, Masks Mandatory; Education Ministry Issues Guidelines For Reopening Schools

The state has partially reopened schools for Classes 9 to 12 with limited students since September 21 amid strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. The Education Minister said that the government may consider increasing the strength of these classes gradually.

Schools for the higher classes resumed partially with consent from parents, the minister said. The state has around 1.50 lakh schools, including private ones.

On the other hand, the Goa government is yet to take a decision on the resumption of normal classes. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that a final decision on reopening schools will be taken only after consulting all the stakeholders including teachers.

Teachers’ associations are opposed to restarting physical classes immediately, fearing it would be impossible to maintain social distancing in schools.

Amid rising coronavirus cases, the safety of students is of paramount importance, Sawant told PTI. He stated that he has asked the state education secretary and director of education to hold consultations with stakeholders, including school managements, parent-teacher associations and teachers’ bodies such as the Goa Headmasters’ Association and Goa Principals’ Forum.

Sawant had held consultations with the stakeholders in the last week of September, and it was then decided that schools will not reopen immediately from October 1.

As part of the Unlock 5.0 guidelines, states/UTs have been asked to decide on reopening schools from October 15.