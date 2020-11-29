New Delhi: The Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana has deferred the reopening of schools in the state for 10 more days, in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. Earlier, the state government had decided to keep the schools shut till the end of this month, i.e, November 30. However, with the latest announcement, it has been cleared that the normal classes would not resume before December 10. Also Read - Farmer Protests Set For Long Haul at Delhi Borders, Refuse to Move From Burari Ground | 10 Points

The decision was taken after many school students and teachers in different districts of the state contracted the deadly virus. Reports claimed that more than 150 students from Rewari, Jind, and Jhajjar districts of Haryana had tested positive for COVID-19, following which the administration closed the schools till further orders. The alarming situation had forced authorities to order closure of the educational institutions for a few days. Also Read - Farmers Protest: Man Who Turned Off Water Cannon Charged With Attempt To Murder

Yesterday, Haryana had reported 30 more coronavirus deaths, taking the total fatality to 2,375 even as 1,967 new cases pushed the state’s infection tally to 2,30,713. According to the state Health Department’s daily bulletin, the fatalities included five each from Gurgaon, Faridabad, Hisar and Bhiwani. There are 19,916 active cases in the state currently with a recovery rate of 90.34 per cent. Also Read - Farmers Allowed Entry to Delhi, Haryana CM Says Centre 'Always Ready' For Talks | Key Points

Meanwhile, with 41,810 new coronavirus infections and 496 deaths in the past 24 hours, India’s overall tally stood at 93,92,920 on Sunday, as the fatality toll touched 1,36,696. Currently, there are 4,53,956 active cases, whereas 88,02,267 patients have been cured and discharged so far.

The recovery rate stands at 93.71 per cent, and the fatality rate is 1.46 as per cent. Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state with 18,14,515 cases till date. There are 90,965 active cases and 46,986 Covid-19 deaths. According to the health ministry, almost 70 per cent of the daily new cases are contributed by eight States and UT, i.e., Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh.