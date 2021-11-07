Puducherry: Puducherry government on Sunday delayed the reopening of the government and the private school for Classes 1 to 8 due to the incessant rains in the Union Territory, as said by the State Education Minister, A Namassivayam.Also Read - Chennai Rain: Holidays Announced For Schools, Colleges In 4 Districts

Namassivayam in a release said that new dates to reopen the schools for these classes will soon be announced by the government. Meanwhile, the government has declared two day holiday (Nov 8, Nov 9) for Classes 9 to 12.

Earlier, the State Education Minister, A Namassivayam announced that the Union Territory of Puducherry has scheduled to open schools for students of I to VIII from November 8. The IMD had predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places on Nov 7 over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

“It is likely to be heavy to very heavy at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on 8th and 9th Nov. Isolated Heavy to very heavy rainfall places also likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Rayalaseema on 7th Nov with reduction thereafter from 8th Nov,” the weather office said in its latest update.