New Delhi: As the Covid situation in the national capital is improving, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government is reportedly mulling to reopen schools for junior students (classes 6 to 8) after festivals, said reports. Speaking to reporters after a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal asserted that a decision regarding the reopening of schools for classes 6 to 8 in Delhi will be taken after the festival season. While nothing has been confirmed as of now, sources present at the meeting said that the govt might take a decision on reopening schools for junior classes post-Diwali.

The meeting was attended by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, Niti Ayog member VK Paul, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, ICMR DG Balram Bhargava and other senior officials of departments concerned. "As suggested by the experts, it was decided to consider opening middle school classes 6-8, after the festive season. As suggested by the experts, it was decided to consider opening middle school classes 6-8, after the festive season," Baijal tweeted after the meeting.

"Even as the experts expressed satisfaction at the prevailing situation and efforts being undertaken by departments and agencies concerned, it was strongly reiterated that guards in terms of Covid-appropriate behaviour and its enforcement cannot be let down, especially in light of the forthcoming festive season," PTI quoted a source as saying.

He added, “As advised by the experts, it was decided to open the remaining classes in schools after the festive season.”

Parents, Teachers Protest Demanding Resumption of Physical Classes

Earlier last week, a group of parents and school teachers had last week staged a protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal”s residence here, and demanded reopening of schools for students of primary section and classes 6-8.

“Disappointing decision once again by the government. It has been a month since the schools reopened for senior classes and all has been well thankfully so what is the harm in calling other classes as well. The attendance has been less in private schools not because of Covid concerns but because not all schools are providing transport,” said RC Jain, president, Delhi State Public Schools’ Management Association.

However, the action committee for unaided private schools, a group of over 450 private schools in the city, welcomed the latest DDMA decision.

“We understand that the possible spread of Covid during the festive season is a genuine concern, but the decision should be reconsidered after Dussehra. It is time when we all stakeholders need to realise academic gaps and take proactive decisions accordingly,” said Bharat Arora, general secretary of the committee.

Delhi Parents Association’s president Aparajita Gautam echoed his views and hailed the government’s decision.

“There have already been predictions about a possible third wave in October-November. Also, the festival rush can contribute to a rise in cases so it”s wise to take an informed decision after the festivals,” Gautam said.

Schools For Classes 9 to 12 Reopen Last Month

Last month, the Kejriwal-led Delhi government had announced that schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions would reopen from September 1. It had clarified that no student would be forced to attend physical classes and the consent of parents would be mandatory.

Allowing only 50 per cent students per classroom, mandatory thermal screening, staggered lunch breaks, alternate seating arrangements and avoiding routine guest visits were among the guidelines announced by the DDMA for reopening of schools and colleges from September 1.

The DDMA had said students, teachers and non-teaching staff living in Covid containment zones would not be allowed to come to schools and colleges.

For the unversed, schools in the national capital were ordered shut last year in March ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

(With PTI Inputs)