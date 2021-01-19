New Delhi: 11 girl students of Class X and XII test positive for coronavirus during rapid antigen testing on the first day of resumption of classes in Junagadh district of Gujarat. After a hiatus of nine-month, the school, KA Vanpariya Kanya Vinay Mandir, resumed classes from January 18, following the state government’s decision. Also Read - Gujarat: 13 Labourers Killed, 5 Injured After Truck Runs Over Them Near Surat

"These 11 students tested positive for coronavirus during rapid antigen testing at the girls' school which has once again started its academic work for Classes 10 and 12 from today after a nine-month break due to the coronavirus outbreak," said Health Officer Dr Ashvin Ajudia.

Three of the 11 infected girls are inmates of the school hostel while eight others are residents of Keshod town.

Ajudia asserted that all the girls are asymptomatic and have been asked to remain in isolation at their respective homes.

Junagadh District Education Officer RS Upadhyay said the testing was carried out as per the guidelines issued by the state government.

“Out of 122 students who were randomly tested today, 11 girls found positive for coronavirus. They were asked to remain isolated at their respective homes. The school has been asked to sanitise the building daily. The academic work will continue by adhering to SOPs like wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing,” Upadhyay said.

(With agency inputs)