School Reopening News: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government might reopen schools and other educational institutions in a graded manner from October 15 onwards. UP Chief Secretary RK Tiwari, however, asserted that a final decision will be taken after assessing the local COVID-19 situation.

Students would be able to attend school only with the written permission of their parents or guardians, said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi, adding that online education would be encouraged.

If students preferred to continue their studies online instead of physically attending classes, they would be allowed to do so, he stated further.

“District administrations will assess the coronavirus situation in their respective jurisdictions and decide in consultation with the management of schools and other educational institutions when to reopen”, said Awasthi.

On the other hand, parents are not willing to send their children to school until the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t completely over.

Meanwhile, the state government is expected to hold a meeting with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officials before taking a final decision on the resumption of normal classes. Standard operating procedures (SOPs) for students, teachers will also be issued after that meeting.

Speaking to a leading portal, Ghaziabad district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said that the assessment would be made on what activities could be allowed and what couldn’t be after October 15.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, schools and colleges across the country have been closed since March. However, several states and UTs reopened the educational institutions in a phased manner from September 21, after the Centre issued guidelines for ‘Unlock 4’ and said that schools can call 50 per cent of the teachers taking classes for 10th, 11th and 12th classes at a time in areas outside the Covid-19 containment zones.