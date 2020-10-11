New Delhi: With a set of conditions, senior secondary-level schools are all set to reopen and resume classes in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra from October 19. However, primary level schools will have to wait for a few weeks more. “Students will need to bring with them a COVID-19 negative test report for entry into the premises”, an office-bearer of the association of schools said. Also Read - Hathras Case: CM, His Police Say no One Was Raped Because For Them She Was 'No One', Rahul Gandhi Attacks Yogi Govt

In an advisory, the Uttar Pradesh government has asked schools to function in two shifts with 50 per cent attendance, observing social distancing.

The Agra University and its affiliated colleges have already permitted research students to visit their departments. In some colleges, classes have also begun with restrictions. "We hope to catch up on the overall loss of time and delay but health is of primary concern. All norms are being observed," a college manager VP Singh said.

Meanwhile, Agra reported 65 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking its tally to 6,307. So far 5,590 patients have recovered while 131 have died. The number of samples collected so far is 2,15,442. The recovery rate is 88.63 per cent. The number of active cases is 586. While the case fatality rate is 2.08 per cent, the sample positivity rate is 2.93 per cent.