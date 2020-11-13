New Delhi: Ahead of the reopening of schools, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has asked the Railways to allow the teaching and non-teaching staff to travel in Mumbai suburban local trains once the normal classes resume in the state from November 23. Notably, schools will reopen only for classes IX to XII. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Ahead of Diwali, Maharashtra Govt Announces Rs 2000 Allowance For Anganwadi Workers

“The government has allowed teachers and other staff to travel by local trains and sent a copy of the letter to the Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR)”, said Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Takes U-turn on School Reopening Decision: Classes For 9th to 12th Won't Resume For Now

The minister also shared a copy of the letter addressed to the General Managers of the CR and the WR by Kishore Raje Nimbalkar, Secretary, Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation. Also Read - 6 Properties of Dawood Ibrahim Auctioned Off in Maharashtra

“You are requested to direct the concerned school teachers and non-teaching staff to use services of local trains in Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) with the immediate effect”, read the letter dated November 6.

Earlier, the Maharashtra School Education department had released a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) ahead of the reopening of schools in the state from November 23.

