School Reopening News: With coonavirus cases gradually declining, states have started the process of reopening various activities, including schools and education institutions, that were shut in late December and early January. The central government had on 3 February issued revised guidelines for the reopening of schools, allowing the states to take the final call based on their overall COVID situation.

The Centre on Thursday said the districts having less than five per cent COVID-19 positivity rate can move in the direction of reopening schools but it is up to the state governments to take a call in this regard. Noting that the pandemic situation has improved and there has been a consistent decline in new COVID-19 cases, NITI Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul had said "we have more confidence now to go in the direction of reopening schools". "And clearly, these districts can move in the direction of non-Covid care and also in the direction of other economic activities as well as school reopening," he added.

Noting that the nation is concerned that there has been a significant learning loss, Paul said schools should be open at the "earliest opportunity but also appropriate time". He stated that while the final decision for reopening of schools rests with the state governments, the Centre would still like to ensure that schools are opened and run in compliance with standard operating procedures.

Here’s a list of states that have announced to reopen schools from Monday.

Delhi: Schools in the national capital will reopen for classes 9 to 12 from Monday after a spurt in COVID-19 cases had led to their closure in December, even as stakeholders debated the continuing of hybrid teaching and learning mode. Many teachers and parents pointed out that the attendance was thin when schools were last reopened due to the online teaching option and it will be difficult to make up for the learning losses if physical classes are not completely resumed.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had on Friday decided to reopen higher education institutions and coaching centres along with schools for classes 9-12 from February 7. The panel also decided to resume classes from nursery to 8 from February 14.

Odisha: The Odisha government on Friday announced its decision to re-open schools and colleges from 7 February. “After reviewing the current Covid-19 situation and loss of learning faced by students, the state government has decided to re-open schools and colleges,” said Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, the chief secretary.

Kerala: The Kerala government has decided to start offline classes for students of standard 10, 11 and 12, and universities from Monday. The classes for children from standard 1 to 9, creche and kindergarten will start from 14 February.

Maharashtra: Schools and colleges in Maharashtra’s Pune will open full day (regular hours) from Monday.

Gujarat: All government, private and grant-in-aid schools in Gujarat will reopen for classes 1 to 9 from 7 February, said the state government in a circular on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to reopen schools from Monday for classes 9 to 12.

Bihar: The Bihar government has announced that schools up to class 8 can re-open with 50% capacity and all schools for classes 9 and above will re-open at full capacity.