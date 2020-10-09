New Delhi: In line with the Centre’s ‘Unlock 5’ guidelines, several states have decided to reopen schools in a graded manner after October 15. Notably, the Centre had given permission to states to open the schools provided all guidelines and precautions related to Covid-19 are strictly followed. Also Read - Unlock 5.0: 7,000 Pilgrims Allowed To Visit Mata Vaishno Devi Daily, All You Need To Know

The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry has also issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) which will have to be followed by state governments in case they decide to reopen schools.

"Students can come to school but they will need a written consent of their parents or guardians. Online learning will still be encouraged in case students decide not to come to schools", said the guidelines.

Meanwhile, several surveys which have been carried out in recent times revealed that parents do not want to send their children to schools yet. According to a survey, 71 per cent of parents are not ready to send their children to schools while 9 per cent were indecisive.

Telangana: The Telangana government has issued guidelines under ‘Unlock 5’ but no decision has been taken on re-opening of schools and cinema theatres. According to the Government Order (GO) issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, separate orders will be issued regarding the date of opening of schools and coaching institutions.

Delhi: “The decision to close the schools in Delhi will continue. I have instructed to shut all schools till October 31. The order for the same will be released soon,” Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio had said.

Andhra Pradesh: The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government has also decided not to resume normal classes till November 2.

Rajasthan: Rajasthan government, on the other hand, extended the summer school timings for all the schools till October 31. “Taking a decision on teacher and students’ interest on the outbreak of Coronavirus and the demand of teacher organizations, the summer school timing is extended to 31 October, making partial amendments to the camp programme. Time change of state government schools will now be from 1 November 2020,” State Education Minister wrote on Twitter.

Uttarakhand: Uttarakhand spokesperson and Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik said that schools alone will not bear the responsibility of keeping a check on the spread of COVID-19 on the patrons. He added that neither school management nor the district education department can escape from their responsibility, reported Zee News.

West Bengal: The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal has decided to not open schools till mid-November.

Maharashtra: Similarly, the Maharashtra government has also decided to defer resumption of normal classes till the end of this month.

Tamil Nadu: “The safety of the students is what we are focussed on right now and the Chief Minister will decide when schools will reopen after discussions with the Education, Health and other departments,” TN Education Minister had said.

On the other hand, states like UP, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir have allowed senior students inside school premises for guidance.

Uttar Pradesh: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government might reopen schools and other educational institutions in a graded manner from October 15.

Punjab: According to the fresh notification issued by the Punjab government, only classes 9 to 12 will be allowed initially and not more than 20 students per section will be allowed.

Haryana: The Haryana government is contemplating reopening schools for classes 6 to 9 to enable the students to take guidance from the teachers, in line with the Centre’s decision allowing graded resumption of schools from October 15.

If everything goes as per plans, the students of these classes can consult their teachers from October 15 onwards, Education Minister Kanwar Pal said.