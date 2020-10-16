School Reopening News: The Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government has decided to resume classes outside containment zones from October 19 for students of class 9th to 12th. The schools will open for three hours a day and only students of classes 9th to 12th will be called in school. No student of any other class will be called in the school. Also Read - IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP: Jofra Archer Hilariously Trolls Virat Kohli's Dance Moves, Antics Ahead of the Clash in Sharjah | WATCH

“If the strength of the students is large in the school and social distancing norms are not maintainable, in that case, School Head/ Management may take a decision whether to hold the classes in two shifts or call the students at alternate days, at their own level”, said school education minister, Punjab Vijay Inder Singla.

He asserted that detailed guidelines on reopening of schools have also been sent to district education officers and school authorities for precise implementation while allowing students to attend physical classes. "Once the classes will be resumed, a special team of officers of the education department will be formed to implement SOPs in the schools", the minister informed.

However, online/distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and attendance of all students will not be mandatory.

“As the schools are already conducting online classes, and some students prefer to attend online classes rather than physically attend school, they may be permitted to do so. The students will be able to attend the physical classes only with the written consent of parents,” the minister said.

The minister informed that the parents should also ensure that their ward going to school will be wearing a mask and made them aware not to exchange masks with others. He added that the parents should also encourage their ward to wear full-sleeved clothes to minimize the interaction with any public surface.

The education minister said that the schools will mark the seats of students in classrooms ensuring a distance of a minimum of 6 feet and similarly, social distancing shall also be maintained in the staffrooms, office area, hostels, and other places of public interaction. Besides, school assembly is likely to be conducted by the students in their respective classrooms or outdoor spaces or other available spaces and halls under the guidance of the class teacher.

Singla said that the staff and students belonging to containment zones shall not attend the school and other educational institutions. He added that as per the recommendations of MoHFW, older, pregnant and other employees who have underlying medical conditions to take extra precautions, should preferably not be exposed to any frontline work requiring direct contact with the students.