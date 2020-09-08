School Reopening News: In line with the Centre’s ‘unlock 4’ guidelines, a few of states have decided to reopen schools from September 21 but only for classed 9 to 12. Also Read - Delhi Metro Resumes Operation: No Violation Reported on First Day, Over 15000 Commuters Avail Services | Roundup

Earlier last month, the guidelines issued by the MHA had stated, while schools and colleges will remain shut till September end, they can call in 50% of their teachers for facilitating online teaching. Besides, students of classes 9 to 12 can also visit schools on a ‘voluntary basis’ to clear their doubts. Also Read - Unlock 4: Punjab Relaxes Lockdown Norms, Shortens Night Curfew; Hotels. Restaurants to Remain Open on All Days

Here’s the list of states/UTs that have decided to reopen schools from Sept 21 for Classes IX-XII Also Read - School Reopening News: Haryana Plans to Start Classes For Students of Class 10 to 12 on Trial Basis

Delhi: Last week, the Arvind Kejrwal-led government in the national capital issued a notification and said that students of classes 9 to 12 can visit their schools, in areas outside containment zones, on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers.

“All schools to continue to remain closed till September 30. Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside containment zones only, on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers. This will be subjected to the written consent of their parents/guardians and will be permitted with effect from September 21 for which, SOP will be issued by the Health Ministry to be followed by the schools”, the Delhi Government had said.

Bihar: Issuing an order, Patna DM Kumar Ravi has allowed educational institutions to resume classes for students of classes 9 to 12 outside the containment zones. However, the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government has decided to impose total shutdown in containment zones till September 30.

Andhra Pradesh: Schools in Andhra Pradesh are also set to resume normal classes from September 21 for students of classes 9 to 12. The school authorities have also issued guidelines in this regard.

Those who put up outside the containment zones would be allowed to visit their schools on a voluntary basis for doubts and guidance from their teachers. However, students would have to submit a written consent of their parents and guardians to their respective schools.