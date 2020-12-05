New Delhi: The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government has decided to extend the closure of schools at least till March 31, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. However, regular classes for Class 10th and 12th students will commence shortly. Also Read - Leave Maldives, Thailand Gets Boost in Tourism For The First Time in 6 Months

The Madhya Pradesh government also confirmed that the board examinations 2021 will be conducted. Besides, those studying in Class IX and XI will be called to the school for once or twice in a week. Also Read - Kidney Disease Is A Leading Risk Factor for COVID Hospitalisation, Suggest Study

“There will be no classes for Class I to VIII in the state till March 31. The upcoming academic session will start from April 1, 2021. Classes I to VIII will be evaluated on the basis of project work. Board exams will be held for Class X and XII and their classes will begin soon. Social distancing and other precautions will be fully observed in the classrooms. ,” a leading portal quoted CM Chouhan as saying. Also Read - South Africa vs England 2020: 1st ODI Postponed to Sunday After SA Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus

He made the announcement after a review meeting of the School Education Department which took place in Bhopal on Friday.

Notably, schools and colleges across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. While several restrictions have been eased in different phases of Unlock’ since June 8, educational institutions continue to remain shut as a precautionary measure.