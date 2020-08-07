New Delhi: After several rounds of discussions over the reopening of the schools in India, the Centre has finally framed a plan to re-open schools in a phase-wise manner between September 1 and November 14, reports said. But the state governments will take the final call. The Centre will only publish the broader guidelines. Also Read - Manipur Lockdown News: State Government Extends Shutdown Till August 15 | Details Here

States and Union Territories which have lower caseloads can reopen schools, but they have to abide by the standard operating protocols, which may come out towards the end of this month. Also Read - Noida Lockdown News: Police Seize 37 Vehicles, Over 8 Arrested For Flouting Shutdown Restrictions

1. From September 1 or September 5, schools will be allowed to reopen, depending on whether the state government permits or not. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Lockdown News: Shutdown Only on Sundays in Bhopal, Night Curfew to Continue

2. For the first 15 days, only the students of classes 10, 11 and 12 will be asked to attend the school.

3. However, not all the students of these classes will be called. If there are four sections, two sections will come on every alternate day.

4. All schools will run in shifts — 8 to 11 am and 12 to 3 pm. The one-hour gap between the shifts will be used for sanitising.

5. Primary sections will not be allowed to reopen now.